Mixed Analyst Attention: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

The shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that GOOS is Buy in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that GOOS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.97.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $37.38 while ending the day at $37.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a 16.45% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. GOOS had ended its last session trading at $37.55. GOOS 52-week low price stands at $31.67 while its 52-week high price is $59.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canada Goose Holdings Inc. generated 25.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -67.44%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. Credit Suisse also rated NMIH as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that NMIH could surge by 6.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.91% to reach $37.09/share. It started the day trading at $35.79 and traded between $34.65 and $34.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMIH’s 50-day SMA is 31.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.40. The stock has a high of $34.74 for the year while the low is $15.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 916609.43 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.74%, as 987,555 GOOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.31, while the P/B ratio is 2.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 429.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NMIH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 188,693 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,348,943 shares of NMIH, with a total valuation of $313,844,017. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NMIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $188,793,719 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,975,911 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $167,041,332. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 142,815 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,865,206 shares and is now valued at $96,184,965. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of NMI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.