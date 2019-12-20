Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 8.58% on 12/19/19. The shares fell to a low of $72.50 before closing at $77.35. Intraday shares traded counted 5.88 million, which was -172.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.16M. MTCH’s previous close was $71.24 while the outstanding shares total $268.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 42.95, and a growth ratio of 2.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 73.42, with weekly volatility at 4.35% and ATR at 2.11. The MTCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.68 and a $95.32 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Match Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.81 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 599.63 million million total, with 445.43 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Match Group Inc. recorded a total of 541.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 18.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 138.22 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 403.27 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 268.99M with the revenue now reading 0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.42 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTCH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTCH attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Eigenmann Philip D exercised an option 13,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 16. The exercised an option was performed at an average price of 9.62, for a total value of 126,371. As the exercised an option deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Eigenmann Philip D now sold 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 596,246. Also, Chief Legal Officer, Sine Jared F. exercised an option 49,167 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 15. The shares were exercised an option at an average price of 14.27 per share, with a total market value of 701,461. Following this completion of exercised an option, the Chief Legal Officer, Sine Jared F. now holds 18,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,521,185. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 24.00%.

11 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Match Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTCH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.94.