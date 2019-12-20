Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)

The shares of Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zafgen Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on April 20, 2017. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $9. FBR Capital was of a view that ZFGN is Mkt Perform in its latest report on July 20, 2016. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ZFGN is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.685 while ending the day at $0.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -184.9% decline from the average session volume which is 501930.0 shares. ZFGN had ended its last session trading at $0.72. Zafgen Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 ZFGN 52-week low price stands at $0.62 while its 52-week high price is $5.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zafgen Inc. generated 43.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -62.5%. Zafgen Inc. has the potential to record -1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. BTIG Research also rated CLI as Reiterated on June 13, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that CLI could surge by 11.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.40% to reach $23.61/share. It started the day trading at $21.05 and traded between $20.22 and $20.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CLI’s 50-day SMA is 21.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.21. The stock has a high of $24.88 for the year while the low is $18.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.26%, as 2.81M ZFGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 519.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 165,044 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,666,378 shares of CLI, with a total valuation of $270,933,825. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $232,761,937 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares by 0.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,110,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,471 shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation which are valued at $109,315,028. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 67,175 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,945,325 shares and is now valued at $105,780,502. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.