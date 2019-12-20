Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The shares of The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 15, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $26 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The GEO Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on July 14, 2017, to Overweight the GEO stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 08, 2017. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $50. The stock was given Buy rating by Canaccord Genuity in its report released on February 24, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that GEO is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2016. Canaccord Genuity thinks that GEO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $23.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.19.

The shares of the company added by 2.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $15.88 while ending the day at $16.23. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -25.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.23 million shares. GEO had ended its last session trading at $15.80. The GEO Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.80, with a beta of 1.06. The GEO Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 GEO 52-week low price stands at $13.28 while its 52-week high price is $24.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The GEO Group Inc. generated 87.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.72%. The GEO Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. B. Riley FBR also rated SPPI as Initiated on July 11, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that SPPI could surge by 62.89% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.12% to reach $23.20/share. It started the day trading at $8.68 and traded between $8.46 and $8.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 8.45 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.61. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $6.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.05%, as 7.27M GEO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.84% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 942.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.80% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 604,390 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,791,082 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $150,783,916. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,781,607 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.35% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,975,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -150,200 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $98,562,684. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 857,480 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,646,243 shares and is now valued at $41,723,262. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.