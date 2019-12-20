Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

The shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by UBS in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $55 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2019. Deutsche Bank was of a view that BK is Hold in its latest report on June 18, 2019. Citigroup thinks that BK is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $51.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $50.73 while ending the day at $50.85. During the trading session, a total of 4.37 million shares were traded which represents a 13.38% incline from the average session volume which is 5.05 million shares. BK had ended its last session trading at $51.00. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation currently has a market cap of $47.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.25, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.85, with a beta of 1.12. BK 52-week low price stands at $40.52 while its 52-week high price is $54.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has the potential to record 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $155. Telsey Advisory Group also rated WYNN as Reiterated on May 10, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that WYNN could down by -4.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $138.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.81% to reach $133.63/share. It started the day trading at $140.3549 and traded between $137.9001 and $139.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYNN’s 50-day SMA is 121.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 122.04. The stock has a high of $151.50 for the year while the low is $90.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.75%, as 3.63M BK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.74% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.62, while the P/B ratio is 7.78. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.72%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 166,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,882,669 shares of WYNN, with a total valuation of $1,194,320,549. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more WYNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $979,135,401 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by 1.83% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,580,828 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,197 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited which are valued at $553,593,064. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Wynn Resorts Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 688,881 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,481,303 shares and is now valued at $541,565,468. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Wynn Resorts Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.