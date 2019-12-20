Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS)

The shares of Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.20 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sierra Oncology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on February 22, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -82.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.325 while ending the day at $0.34. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a 11.96% incline from the average session volume which is 1.71 million shares. SRRA had ended its last session trading at $0.35. Sierra Oncology Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.70 SRRA 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sierra Oncology Inc. generated 67.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.76%. Sierra Oncology Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE:RBS) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $6.52 and traded between $6.44 and $6.46 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RBS’s 50-day SMA is 5.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.75. The stock has a high of $7.31 for the year while the low is $4.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.93%, as 2.55M SRRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.11% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.78, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.89% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.19% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more RBS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 72,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,459,900 shares of RBS, with a total valuation of $31,995,014. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more RBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $28,693,777 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by 7.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,501,852 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -288,201 shares of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc which are valued at $20,520,853. In the same vein, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… decreased its The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 678,513 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,557,317 shares and is now valued at $14,985,878. Following these latest developments, around 68.60% of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.