Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 06, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on April 10, 2019, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 01, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OMI is Neutral in its latest report on October 31, 2018. Barclays thinks that OMI is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $4.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 111.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.03% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.38% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.07 while ending the day at $5.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 12.4% incline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $5.32. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 96.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.09%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $45. Citigroup also rated CHGG as Upgrade on November 05, 2019, with its price target of $38.50 suggesting that CHGG could surge by 11.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $38.49/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $43.79/share. It started the day trading at $39.45 and traded between $38.579 and $38.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHGG’s 50-day SMA is 35.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.57. The stock has a high of $48.22 for the year while the low is $25.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.91%, as 19.25M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.29% of Chegg Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.58% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more CHGG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -439,992 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,034,434 shares of CHGG, with a total valuation of $466,575,006. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CHGG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $423,765,444 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chegg Inc. shares by 7.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,354,764 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 512,659 shares of Chegg Inc. which are valued at $285,144,200. In the same vein, PRIMECAP Management Co. increased its Chegg Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 267,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,862,300 shares and is now valued at $227,281,371. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Chegg Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.