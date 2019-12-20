Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET), Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The shares of MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on July 16, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MetLife Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. Goldman was of a view that MET is Neutral in its latest report on June 04, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that MET is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 67.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $50.63 while ending the day at $50.80. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a 21.5% incline from the average session volume which is 5.27 million shares. MET had ended its last session trading at $51.13. MetLife Inc. currently has a market cap of $46.87 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.04, with a beta of 1.13. MET 52-week low price stands at $37.76 while its 52-week high price is $51.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.3%. MetLife Inc. has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.63% to reach $60.52/share. It started the day trading at $13.60 and traded between $12.90 and $13.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAXR’s 50-day SMA is 10.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.68. The stock has a high of $13.07 for the year while the low is $3.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.46%, as 7.77M MET shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.22% of Maxar Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.25% over the past 90 days while it gained 76.55% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Maxar Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.