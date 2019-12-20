Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

The shares of Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $62 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lyft Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Buy the LYFT stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $50. MKM Partners was of a view that LYFT is Neutral in its latest report on October 03, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that LYFT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $46.02 while ending the day at $46.28. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a 29.08% incline from the average session volume which is 6.31 million shares. LYFT had ended its last session trading at $47.01. Lyft Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 LYFT 52-week low price stands at $37.07 while its 52-week high price is $88.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lyft Inc. generated 543.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lyft Inc. has the potential to record -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is now rated as Neutral. Credit Suisse also rated RY as Upgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $108 suggesting that RY could surge by 10.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.09% to reach $88.84/share. It started the day trading at $79.29 and traded between $78.75 and $79.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RY’s 50-day SMA is 80.95 while its 200-day SMA stands at 78.75. The stock has a high of $82.58 for the year while the low is $65.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.40%, as 3.70M LYFT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.25% of Royal Bank of Canada shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.92, while the P/B ratio is 1.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 957.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.66% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BMO Asset Management, Inc. bought more RY shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BMO Asset Management, Inc. purchasing 3,843,478 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 58,233,365 shares of RY, with a total valuation of $4,760,577,589. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more RY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,574,912,785 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Royal Bank of Canada shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,153,884 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 696,929 shares of Royal Bank of Canada which are valued at $3,282,580,017. In the same vein, 1832 Asset Management LP increased its Royal Bank of Canada shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,096,057 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 39,485,877 shares and is now valued at $3,227,970,445. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Royal Bank of Canada stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.