Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT)

The shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $91 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortive Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on December 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on November 15, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72. Rosenblatt was of a view that FTV is Neutral in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Argus thinks that FTV is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.21.

The shares of the company added by 0.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $76.43 while ending the day at $76.65. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a 23.75% incline from the average session volume which is 2.04 million shares. FTV had ended its last session trading at $76.64. Fortive Corporation currently has a market cap of $26.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 45.33, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.61, with a beta of 1.20. Fortive Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 FTV 52-week low price stands at $62.89 while its 52-week high price is $89.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.87 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortive Corporation generated 1.06 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.6%. Fortive Corporation has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Welbilt Inc. (NYSE:WBT) is now rated as Neutral. BMO Capital Markets also rated WBT as Initiated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that WBT could surge by 17.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $19.29/share. It started the day trading at $16.035 and traded between $15.73 and $15.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WBT’s 50-day SMA is 17.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.54. The stock has a high of $19.81 for the year while the low is $10.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.30%, as 11.99M FTV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.52% of Welbilt Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 43.35, while the P/B ratio is 9.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.24M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more WBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -128,961 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,511,901 shares of WBT, with a total valuation of $192,133,628.

Similarly, Impax Asset Management Ltd. increased its Welbilt Inc. shares by 10.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,453,581 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 924,247 shares of Welbilt Inc. which are valued at $157,780,267. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Welbilt Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 274,227 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,106,787 shares and is now valued at $135,302,275. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Welbilt Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.