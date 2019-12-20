Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX)

The shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $90 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Elastic N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its report released on August 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that ESTC is Hold in its latest report on August 29, 2019. Barclays thinks that ESTC is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 29, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 109.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $97.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.36% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $63.52 while ending the day at $63.59. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -0.42% decline from the average session volume which is 1.45 million shares. ESTC had ended its last session trading at $63.82. Elastic N.V. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ESTC 52-week low price stands at $60.10 while its 52-week high price is $104.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Elastic N.V. generated 307.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.5%. Elastic N.V. has the potential to record -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on April 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSE:PLX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. Rodman & Renshaw also rated PLX as Initiated on April 04, 2016, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that PLX could surge by 87.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.40% to reach $2.05/share. It started the day trading at $2.80 and traded between $2.50 and $0.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLX's 50-day SMA is 0.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.33. The stock has a high of $0.60 for the year while the low is $0.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.65%, as 2.64M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more PLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 123,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,450,473 shares of PLX, with a total valuation of $1,384,097. Medical Strategy GmbH meanwhile bought more PLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $970,648 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pura Vida Investments LLC decreased its Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares by 0.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,117 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $505,206. Following these latest developments, around 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.