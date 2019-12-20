Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

The shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 19, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $74 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Colgate-Palmolive Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on October 16, 2019, to Sell the CL stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on April 29, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $70. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that CL is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that CL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $72.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.00.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $67.27 while ending the day at $68.34. During the trading session, a total of 3.67 million shares were traded which represents a -0.33% decline from the average session volume which is 3.66 million shares. CL had ended its last session trading at $68.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company currently has a market cap of $58.68 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.49, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.89, with a beta of 0.70. CL 52-week low price stands at $57.51 while its 52-week high price is $76.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Colgate-Palmolive Company generated 948.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -4.23%. Colgate-Palmolive Company has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 08, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Stephens also rated ALLY as Upgrade on September 09, 2019, with its price target of $44 suggesting that ALLY could surge by 17.69% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.06% to reach $38.10/share. It started the day trading at $31.665 and traded between $31.32 and $31.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALLY’s 50-day SMA is 31.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.72. The stock has a high of $35.42 for the year while the low is $20.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.79%, as 11.64M CL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of Ally Financial Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.84, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.75%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALLY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -227,497 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,853,138 shares of ALLY, with a total valuation of $1,205,243,914. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more ALLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,120,125,787 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,210,447 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -43,729 shares of Ally Financial Inc. which are valued at $547,980,632. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ally Financial Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 38,751 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,560,017 shares and is now valued at $368,070,941. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ally Financial Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.