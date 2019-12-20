Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV), Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

The shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centennial Resource Development Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 16, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $6.50. MKM Partners was of a view that CDEV is Buy in its latest report on September 04, 2019. Barclays thinks that CDEV is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.46.

The shares of the company added by 0.69% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.29 while ending the day at $4.38. During the trading session, a total of 4.56 million shares were traded which represents a 26.29% incline from the average session volume which is 6.19 million shares. CDEV had ended its last session trading at $4.35. Centennial Resource Development Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 CDEV 52-week low price stands at $2.92 while its 52-week high price is $14.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Centennial Resource Development Inc. generated 10.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1100.0%. Centennial Resource Development Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $59. BofA/Merrill also rated XEL as Downgrade on September 30, 2019, with its price target of $62 suggesting that XEL could surge by 2.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $63.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.09% to reach $65.25/share. It started the day trading at $64.01 and traded between $63.57 and $63.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEL’s 50-day SMA is 62.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 60.37. The stock has a high of $66.05 for the year while the low is $47.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.73%, as 16.40M CDEV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.10% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 25.56, while the P/B ratio is 2.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 425,865 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,134,952 shares of XEL, with a total valuation of $2,836,838,198. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more XEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,448,918,572 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by 2.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,988,645 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -679,386 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,966,981,781. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 712,453 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 26,991,138 shares and is now valued at $1,659,685,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Xcel Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.