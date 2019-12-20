Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

The shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apache Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on September 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. MKM Partners was of a view that APA is Neutral in its latest report on September 17, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that APA is worth Peer Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.13% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.60 while ending the day at $22.71. During the trading session, a total of 3.84 million shares were traded which represents a 35.5% incline from the average session volume which is 5.96 million shares. APA had ended its last session trading at $22.74. Apache Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 APA 52-week low price stands at $18.33 while its 52-week high price is $38.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Apache Corporation generated 163.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 206.9%. Apache Corporation has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on August 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) is now rated as Sector Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated DXC as Downgrade on August 09, 2019, with its price target of $48 suggesting that DXC could down by -0.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $37.43/share. It started the day trading at $37.90 and traded between $37.26 and $37.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXC's 50-day SMA is 32.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.21. The stock has a high of $69.45 for the year while the low is $26.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.43%, as 13.31M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.24% of DXC Technology Company shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 4.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.96%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -30.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more DXC shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,041,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 29,069,919 shares of DXC, with a total valuation of $1,085,180,076. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more DXC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $510,926,564 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its DXC Technology Company shares by 7.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,796,332 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 857,443 shares of DXC Technology Company which are valued at $440,357,074. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its DXC Technology Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,648 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,040,549 shares and is now valued at $412,143,694. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of DXC Technology Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.