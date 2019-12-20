Is There A Value in Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) And Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)

The shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workday Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 04, 2019, to Outperform the WDAY stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2019. Piper Jaffray was of a view that WDAY is Neutral in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Societe Generale thinks that WDAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $200.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.40.

The shares of the company added by 0.06% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $159.95 while ending the day at $161.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 24.42% incline from the average session volume which is 2.18 million shares. WDAY had ended its last session trading at $161.48. Workday Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 WDAY 52-week low price stands at $141.70 while its 52-week high price is $226.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Workday Inc. generated 912.75 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.45%. Workday Inc. has the potential to record -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is now rated as Accumulate. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.94% to reach $14.18/share. It started the day trading at $12.72 and traded between $12.34 and $12.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MGY’s 50-day SMA is 11.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.43. The stock has a high of $14.13 for the year while the low is $9.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 19.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.48%, as 19.18M WDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.18% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 28.36, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.90%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more MGY shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,327,038 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,442,438 shares of MGY, with a total valuation of $222,004,877. Davis Selected Advisers LP meanwhile sold more MGY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,634,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by 81.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,433,219 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,129,616 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation which are valued at $124,164,758. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,452,747 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,693,664 shares and is now valued at $116,133,191. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.