Is There A Value in Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) And EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 11, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Montage Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Overweight the MR stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned In-line rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on July 10, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on June 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. CapitalOne was of a view that MR is Equal Weight in its latest report on May 08, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 83.46.

The shares of the company added by 5.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.24 while ending the day at $7.64. During the trading session, a total of 754952.0 shares were traded which represents a -33.96% decline from the average session volume which is 563550.0 shares. MR had ended its last session trading at $7.23. Montage Resources Corporation currently has a market cap of $273.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 3.67, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.14, with a beta of 1.89. Montage Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MR 52-week low price stands at $2.59 while its 52-week high price is $18.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.51 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Montage Resources Corporation generated 11.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. Montage Resources Corporation has the potential to record 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Johnson Rice published a research note on November 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is now rated as Accumulate. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.59/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $101.56/share. It started the day trading at $81.655 and traded between $79.69 and $81.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EOG’s 50-day SMA is 72.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.11. The stock has a high of $107.89 for the year while the low is $64.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.91%, as 10.45M MR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.81% of EOG Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.77, while the P/B ratio is 2.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.92%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more EOG shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,433,354 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 50,164,518 shares of EOG, with a total valuation of $3,556,664,326. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EOG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,223,328,118 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its EOG Resources Inc. shares by 9.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 37,567,300 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,113,766 shares of EOG Resources Inc. which are valued at $2,663,521,570. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EOG Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 369,687 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,195,543 shares and is now valued at $1,928,163,999. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of EOG Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.