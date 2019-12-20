Is There A Value in MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) And Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

The shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Williams Capital Group in its latest research note that was published on September 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $32 price target. Williams Capital Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MDU Resources Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Williams Capital Group advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Buy the MDU stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2017. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on February 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. DA Davidson was of a view that MDU is Neutral in its latest report on February 02, 2015. Robert W. Baird thinks that MDU is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 05, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.09.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $29.43 while ending the day at $29.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -76.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.03 million shares. MDU had ended its last session trading at $29.68. MDU Resources Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.9 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.69, with a beta of 0.69. MDU Resources Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 MDU 52-week low price stands at $22.73 while its 52-week high price is $29.77.

The MDU Resources Group Inc. generated 67.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. MDU Resources Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $44. Piper Jaffray also rated CROX as Reiterated on September 17, 2019, with its price target of $32 suggesting that CROX could surge by 8.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.10% to reach $42.86/share. It started the day trading at $40.05 and traded between $39.20 and $39.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CROX’s 50-day SMA is 34.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.83. The stock has a high of $39.36 for the year while the low is $17.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.37%, as 3.70M MDU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.52% of Crocs Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.33%. Looking further, the stock has raised 45.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 102.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CROX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -334,925 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,724,970 shares of CROX, with a total valuation of $304,501,453. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CROX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $216,694,135 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by 580.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,885,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,314,889 shares of Crocs Inc. which are valued at $135,617,526. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Crocs Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 105,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,749,900 shares and is now valued at $130,871,510. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Crocs Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.