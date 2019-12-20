Is There A Value in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) And AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC)

The shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 12, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livent Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $10. Citigroup was of a view that LTHM is Neutral in its latest report on April 15, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that LTHM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.47% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.88.

The shares of the company added by 1.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.65 while ending the day at $8.81. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a 3.3% incline from the average session volume which is 1.89 million shares. LTHM had ended its last session trading at $8.72. Livent Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 LTHM 52-week low price stands at $5.49 while its 52-week high price is $14.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Livent Corporation generated 23.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -91.67%. Livent Corporation has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $83.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.30% to reach $93.69/share. It started the day trading at $84.21 and traded between $83.11 and $83.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABC’s 50-day SMA is 86.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.16. The stock has a high of $94.75 for the year while the low is $69.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.64%, as 7.35M LTHM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.94% of AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.80, while the P/B ratio is 6.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 161,577 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,837,947 shares of ABC, with a total valuation of $1,656,043,921. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ABC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $719,359,354 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares by 0.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,159,714 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -53,730 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation which are valued at $629,410,458. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 818,327 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,145,695 shares and is now valued at $364,448,047. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.