Is There A Value in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) And Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

The shares of KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 13, 2019. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of KEMET Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on February 02, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $24.75. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on May 10, 2013, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.50. Deutsche Bank was of a view that KEM is Hold in its latest report on May 10, 2013. Deutsche Bank thinks that KEM is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 70.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $26.56 while ending the day at $26.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a 9.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. KEM had ended its last session trading at $26.64. KEMET Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.86, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.82, with a beta of 2.67. KEMET Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KEM 52-week low price stands at $15.55 while its 52-week high price is $27.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The KEMET Corporation generated 192.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -69.35%. KEMET Corporation has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $29. Citigroup also rated SUM as Initiated on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $30 suggesting that SUM could surge by 3.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.44/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.15% to reach $25.50/share. It started the day trading at $24.77 and traded between $24.40 and $24.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SUM’s 50-day SMA is 23.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.41. The stock has a high of $24.58 for the year while the low is $11.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.32%, as 11.76M KEM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.52% of Summit Materials Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 138.88, while the P/B ratio is 2.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.26% over the past 90 days while it gained 44.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SUM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -82,035 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,109,379 shares of SUM, with a total valuation of $241,310,877. Janus Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more SUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $209,787,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,239,691 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,445 shares of Summit Materials Inc. which are valued at $172,811,424. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Summit Materials Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 144,346 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,876,746 shares and is now valued at $140,277,927. Following these latest developments, around 11.40% of Summit Materials Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.