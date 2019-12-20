Is There A Value in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) And Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

The shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IQVIA Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on June 21, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $175. Jefferies was of a view that IQV is Buy in its latest report on January 18, 2019. UBS thinks that IQV is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $176.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.29.

The shares of the company added by 1.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $146.48 while ending the day at $149.69. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -16.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. IQV had ended its last session trading at $147.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $29.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 127.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.78, with a beta of 0.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 IQV 52-week low price stands at $104.90 while its 52-week high price is $164.13.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The IQVIA Holdings Inc. generated 863.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.05%. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 5.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $284.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.70% to reach $289.79/share. It started the day trading at $293.55 and traded between $284.92 and $292.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DPZ’s 50-day SMA is 277.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 263.11. The stock has a high of $302.05 for the year while the low is $220.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.97%, as 3.68M IQV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 863.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more DPZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 177.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,871,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,488,197 shares of DPZ, with a total valuation of $1,320,876,377. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DPZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,120,273,257 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares by 2.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,527,522 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,342 shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc. which are valued at $1,038,149,725. In the same vein, Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its Domino’s Pizza Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 930,487 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,177,742 shares and is now valued at $640,909,471. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Domino’s Pizza Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.