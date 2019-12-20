Is There A Value in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) And Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC)

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Cantor Fitzgerald in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Underperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that HEXO is Hold in its latest report on October 11, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that HEXO is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.17.

The shares of the company added by 4.66% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $2.02. During the trading session, a total of 4.0 million shares were traded which represents a 23.6% incline from the average session volume which is 5.24 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $1.93. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $1.56 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) is now rated as Positive. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.69% to reach $61.67/share. It started the day trading at $59.40 and traded between $57.54 and $58.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WDC’s 50-day SMA is 53.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 51.67. The stock has a high of $65.31 for the year while the low is $33.83. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.71%, as 12.49M HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.22% of Western Digital Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WDC shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,655,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 33,356,828 shares of WDC, with a total valuation of $1,678,849,153. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WDC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $972,604,098 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Western Digital Corporation shares by 0.82% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,887,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,240 shares of Western Digital Corporation which are valued at $648,607,189. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Western Digital Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,157,682 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,612,448 shares and is now valued at $534,124,508. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Western Digital Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.