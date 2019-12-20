Is There A Value in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) And Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA)

The shares of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on August 07, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Henry Schein Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on May 15, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $70. UBS was of a view that HSIC is Sell in its latest report on January 17, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that HSIC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $67.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.10.

The shares of the company added by 1.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $67.665 while ending the day at $69.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.78 million shares were traded which represents a -78.26% decline from the average session volume which is 999410.0 shares. HSIC had ended its last session trading at $68.36. Henry Schein Inc. currently has a market cap of $10.18 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.15, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.29, with a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.38, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HSIC 52-week low price stands at $56.58 while its 52-week high price is $72.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Henry Schein Inc. generated 75.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -24.44%. Henry Schein Inc. has the potential to record 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.08/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.57% to reach $41.93/share. It started the day trading at $37.305 and traded between $36.7899 and $36.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBA’s 50-day SMA is 35.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.44. The stock has a high of $38.56 for the year while the low is $28.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.76%, as 6.77M HSIC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.11, while the P/B ratio is 2.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 813.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.38% over the last six months.