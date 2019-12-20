Is There A Value in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) And Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

The shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gossamer Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on October 30, 2019, to Buy the GOSS stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on March 05, 2019. That day the SVB Leerink set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on March 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GOSS is Buy in its latest report on March 05, 2019. Barclays thinks that GOSS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.88 while ending the day at $14.96. During the trading session, a total of 729297.0 shares were traded which represents a -6.84% decline from the average session volume which is 682580.0 shares. GOSS had ended its last session trading at $15.64. Gossamer Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 13.60 GOSS 52-week low price stands at $14.16 while its 52-week high price is $27.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.80 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Gossamer Bio Inc. generated 130.71 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gossamer Bio Inc. has the potential to record -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) is now rated as Underperform. Wells Fargo also rated SHO as Upgrade on June 27, 2019, with its price target of $15 suggesting that SHO could down by -1.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.14% to reach $14.13/share. It started the day trading at $14.425 and traded between $14.29 and $14.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SHO’s 50-day SMA is 13.87 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.85. The stock has a high of $15.49 for the year while the low is $12.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.81%, as 4.85M GOSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.18% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.09, while the P/B ratio is 1.30. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.14%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SHO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -332,346 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,747,305 shares of SHO, with a total valuation of $458,462,270. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SHO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $261,854,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, PGGM Vermogensbeheer BV decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,134,753 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. which are valued at $183,886,542. In the same vein, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,552,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 11,919,273 shares and is now valued at $166,869,822. Following these latest developments, around 1.01% of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.