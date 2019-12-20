Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on XP Investimentos S.A. (NASDAQ:XP), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.63% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.90% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $35.85 while ending the day at $37.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.95 million shares were traded which represents a 69.72% incline from the average session volume which is 9.73 million shares. XP had ended its last session trading at $38.10. XP 52-week low price stands at $32.10 while its 52-week high price is $38.49.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $12.33/share. It started the day trading at $12.08 and traded between $11.99 and $11.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYCB’s 50-day SMA is 12.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.54. The stock has a high of $13.79 for the year while the low is $8.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.76%, as 30.17M XP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.73, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.33%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NYCB shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 6,341,210 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 49,237,014 shares of NYCB, with a total valuation of $586,905,207. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NYCB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $574,623,638 worth of shares.

Similarly, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau… increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by 10.90% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 40,724,725 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,001,348 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $485,438,722. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,920,568 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,325,345 shares and is now valued at $158,838,112. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.