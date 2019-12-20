Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM), Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 26 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $275.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.83 while ending the day at $34.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.57 million shares were traded which represents a 42.84% incline from the average session volume which is 4.5 million shares. TCOM had ended its last session trading at $34.31. Trip.com Group Limited currently has a market cap of $18.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 41.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.72, with a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 TCOM 52-week low price stands at $25.93 while its 52-week high price is $46.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trip.com Group Limited generated 3.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.67%. Trip.com Group Limited has the potential to record 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $91. Piper Jaffray also rated AKAM as Reiterated on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $103 suggesting that AKAM could surge by 12.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $84.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.46% to reach $96.11/share. It started the day trading at $85.00 and traded between $83.95 and $84.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKAM’s 50-day SMA is 87.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.83. The stock has a high of $93.12 for the year while the low is $57.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.25%, as 9.30M TCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.91% of Akamai Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.52, while the P/B ratio is 3.92. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.50% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AKAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 473,215 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,365,633 shares of AKAM, with a total valuation of $1,512,893,947. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more AKAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $731,529,390 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Akamai Technologies Inc. shares by 5.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,949,013 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -481,555 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc. which are valued at $692,518,013. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Akamai Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 765,666 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,279,229 shares and is now valued at $634,166,430. Following these latest developments, around 3.12% of Akamai Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.