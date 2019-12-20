Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)?

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.33.

The shares of the company added by 7.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.8529 while ending the day at $0.95. During the trading session, a total of 538516.0 shares were traded which represents a 19.24% incline from the average session volume which is 666770.0 shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.88. TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.61 while its 52-week high price is $25.10.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $63. SunTrust also rated GILD as Initiated on November 12, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that GILD could surge by 16.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.59% to reach $78.29/share. It started the day trading at $65.91 and traded between $65.16 and $65.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GILD’s 50-day SMA is 65.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.33. The stock has a high of $70.50 for the year while the low is $60.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.67%, as 15.17M TOPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.21% of Gilead Sciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.02, while the P/B ratio is 4.02. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.16M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.46%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more GILD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 439,065 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 100,708,715 shares of GILD, with a total valuation of $6,771,653,997. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more GILD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,163,293,839 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Gilead Sciences Inc. shares by 1.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 65,856,571 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 771,779 shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. which are valued at $4,428,195,834. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Gilead Sciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 102,073 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 57,382,100 shares and is now valued at $3,858,372,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.