Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS), Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)?

The shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $18 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2019, to Outperform the SYRS stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on March 13, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SYRS is Overweight in its latest report on October 31, 2017. ROTH Capital thinks that SYRS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 23, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.27.

The shares of the company added by 15.74% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $6.22. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -395.43% decline from the average session volume which is 330110.0 shares. SYRS had ended its last session trading at $5.37. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 SYRS 52-week low price stands at $4.45 while its 52-week high price is $11.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 34.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.89%. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on November 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $10.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.828 and traded between $2.71 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XCUR’s 50-day SMA is 2.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.63. The stock has a high of $4.10 for the year while the low is $1.62. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 88391.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 119.93%, as 194,399 SYRS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.35% of Exicure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 347.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.36% over the last six months.

Ecor1 Capital LLC meanwhile bought more XCUR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,641,461 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Exicure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.