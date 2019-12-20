Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT), Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)?

The shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2018. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scorpio Bulkers Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $9.50. Credit Suisse was of a view that SALT is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2017. Deutsche Bank thinks that SALT is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 27, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.46.

The shares of the company added by 9.58% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.74 while ending the day at $6.29. During the trading session, a total of 618186.0 shares were traded which represents a -63.84% decline from the average session volume which is 377320.0 shares. SALT had ended its last session trading at $5.74. SALT 52-week low price stands at $3.57 while its 52-week high price is $7.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Scorpio Bulkers Inc. generated 80.13 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.87% to reach $6.80/share. It started the day trading at $2.23 and traded between $1.88 and $1.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKRX’s 50-day SMA is 4.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.79. The stock has a high of $5.46 for the year while the low is $1.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.29%, as 8.78M SALT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.64% of Akorn Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.64M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -47.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKRX shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 184,533 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,660,730 shares of AKRX, with a total valuation of $53,511,665. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more AKRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,506,622 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by 16.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,289,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,646,643 shares of Akorn Inc. which are valued at $30,255,022. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Akorn Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 222,874 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,842,998 shares and is now valued at $14,026,943. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Akorn Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.