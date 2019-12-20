Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)?

The shares of Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on October 17, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Recro Pharma Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Janney advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2019, to Buy the REPH stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2018. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on December 19, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Aegis Capital was of a view that REPH is Buy in its latest report on November 14, 2016. Brean Capital thinks that REPH is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 262.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.66% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.76.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $16.90 while ending the day at $18.00. During the trading session, a total of 733158.0 shares were traded which represents a -136.72% decline from the average session volume which is 309720.0 shares. REPH had ended its last session trading at $16.90. REPH 52-week low price stands at $4.96 while its 52-week high price is $17.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Recro Pharma Inc. generated 37.94 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -205.26%. Recro Pharma Inc. has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on November 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Goldman also rated HPQ as Downgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $14 suggesting that HPQ could surge by 1.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.15% to reach $20.52/share. It started the day trading at $20.40 and traded between $20.22 and $20.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HPQ’s 50-day SMA is 18.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.41. The stock has a high of $24.09 for the year while the low is $15.93. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.61%, as 15.44M REPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of HP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 9.91% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HPQ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -73,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 126,502,896 shares of HPQ, with a total valuation of $2,540,178,152. Dodge & Cox meanwhile bought more HPQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,388,748,346 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HP Inc. shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 72,072,025 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -970,540 shares of HP Inc. which are valued at $1,447,206,262. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 122,025 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 69,003,888 shares and is now valued at $1,385,598,071. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of HP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.