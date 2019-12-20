Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)?

The shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ObsEva SA, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2018, to Overweight the OBSV stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Leerink Partners Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2018. That day the Leerink Partners set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Wedbush in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. Credit Suisse was of a view that OBSV is Outperform in its latest report on July 19, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that OBSV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 11, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.20.

The shares of the company added by 13.80% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.02 while ending the day at $3.38. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a -353.99% decline from the average session volume which is 590950.0 shares. OBSV had ended its last session trading at $2.97. ObsEva SA debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 OBSV 52-week low price stands at $2.37 while its 52-week high price is $15.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.63 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ObsEva SA generated 91.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.80 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.98%. ObsEva SA has the potential to record -2.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is now rated as Speculative Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.91% to reach $4.67/share. It started the day trading at $1.65 and traded between $1.36 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEEL’s 50-day SMA is 0.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.87. The stock has a high of $8.40 for the year while the low is $0.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 533949.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.19%, as 404,787 OBSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.85% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 424.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.98%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.98% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SEEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 80,493 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,009,958 shares of SEEL, with a total valuation of $868,564. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. meanwhile sold more SEEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,276 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 18.48% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.