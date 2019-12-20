Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)?

The shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $13 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $15. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ETRN is Sector Perform in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that ETRN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $16.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.31% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.05 while ending the day at $12.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.76 million shares were traded which represents a 13.79% incline from the average session volume which is 3.2 million shares. ETRN had ended its last session trading at $12.26. Equitrans Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ETRN 52-week low price stands at $9.17 while its 52-week high price is $22.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.94 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equitrans Midstream Corporation generated 153.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.04%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. BTIG Research also rated MNKD as Initiated on May 14, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that MNKD could surge by 52.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.34/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.99% to reach $2.88/share. It started the day trading at $1.40 and traded between $1.34 and $1.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MNKD’s 50-day SMA is 1.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.34. The stock has a high of $2.34 for the year while the low is $0.94. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.72%, as 38.41M ETRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.62% of MannKind Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 19.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.43%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.55% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MNKD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 341,648 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,476,323 shares of MNKD, with a total valuation of $16,575,877. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MNKD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,795,125 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MannKind Corporation shares by 6.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,330,958 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 208,435 shares of MannKind Corporation which are valued at $4,097,078. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of MannKind Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.