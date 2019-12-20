Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI), Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)?

The shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $151 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT), with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Overweight the CCI stock while also putting a $150 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on April 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that CCI is Buy in its latest report on March 19, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CCI is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.54.

The shares of the company added by 1.98% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $136.89 while ending the day at $139.92. During the trading session, a total of 2.63 million shares were traded which represents a -26.93% decline from the average session volume which is 2.07 million shares. CCI had ended its last session trading at $137.20. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) currently has a market cap of $58.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 70.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.36, with a beta of 0.25. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CCI 52-week low price stands at $103.21 while its 52-week high price is $149.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) generated 320.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.39%. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) has the potential to record 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Longbow published a research note on October 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is now rated as Neutral. Jefferies also rated BC as Upgrade on September 04, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that BC could surge by 8.31% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.55% to reach $65.93/share. It started the day trading at $60.75 and traded between $59.25 and $60.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BC’s 50-day SMA is 58.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.99. The stock has a high of $62.23 for the year while the low is $41.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.67 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -12.89%, as 2.33M CCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.89% of Brunswick Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 839.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.56% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more BC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -118,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,717,788 shares of BC, with a total valuation of $453,574,401. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more BC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $403,156,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Brunswick Corporation shares by 24.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,763,222 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 938,207 shares of Brunswick Corporation which are valued at $279,934,557. In the same vein, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its Brunswick Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,057,778 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,492,394 shares and is now valued at $205,247,995. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Brunswick Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.