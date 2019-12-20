Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG), Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)?

The shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Buy the AMAG stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $19. B. Riley FBR was of a view that AMAG is Buy in its latest report on December 14, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that AMAG is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.93.

The shares of the company added by 6.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.41 while ending the day at $12.10. During the trading session, a total of 687981.0 shares were traded which represents a 11.34% incline from the average session volume which is 775990.0 shares. AMAG had ended its last session trading at $11.40. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMAG 52-week low price stands at $6.81 while its 52-week high price is $17.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.70 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 119.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.17% to reach $17.58/share. It started the day trading at $17.39 and traded between $17.19 and $17.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RF’s 50-day SMA is 16.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.35. The stock has a high of $17.54 for the year while the low is $12.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.35%, as 11.06M AMAG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Regions Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.82, while the P/B ratio is 1.12. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 8.40% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -185,256 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 123,331,832 shares of RF, with a total valuation of $2,052,241,684. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more RF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $888,910,797 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Regions Financial Corporation shares by 2.53% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 49,176,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,274,415 shares of Regions Financial Corporation which are valued at $818,295,928. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Regions Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 741,886 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 25,562,881 shares and is now valued at $425,366,340. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Regions Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.