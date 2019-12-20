Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE), Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)?

The shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 21, 2019, to Outperform the SPCE stock while also putting a $12.43 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on November 05, 2019. That day the Vertical Research set price target on the stock to $20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.38.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.51 while ending the day at $10.37. During the trading session, a total of 6.31 million shares were traded which represents a -111.75% decline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. SPCE had ended its last session trading at $9.56. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.00 SPCE 52-week low price stands at $6.90 while its 52-week high price is $12.93.

The Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. generated 49000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on December 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.68/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.21% to reach $5.01/share. It started the day trading at $4.69 and traded between $4.63 and $4.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABEV’s 50-day SMA is 4.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.55. The stock has a high of $5.45 for the year while the low is $3.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.71%, as 16.92M SPCE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.39% of Ambev S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.65, while the P/B ratio is 4.75. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. sold more ABEV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Vontobel Asset Management, Inc. selling -3,320,251 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 152,493,469 shares of ABEV, with a total valuation of $641,997,504. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile bought more ABEV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $608,788,279 worth of shares.

Similarly, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Ambev S.A. shares by 4.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 83,989,794 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,754,605 shares of Ambev S.A. which are valued at $353,597,033. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its Ambev S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 9,313,905 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 74,346,319 shares and is now valued at $312,998,003. Following these latest developments, around 0.02% of Ambev S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.