Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSE:STXS), HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 421.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is 6.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.04.

The shares of the company added by 13.33% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.65 while ending the day at $5.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -732.01% decline from the average session volume which is 163550.0 shares. STXS had ended its last session trading at $4.65. Stereotaxis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 STXS 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $4.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Stereotaxis Inc. generated 31.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%.

Investment analysts at Rodman & Renshaw published a research note on May 16, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Rodman & Renshaw also rated HTGM as Initiated on August 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that HTGM could surge by 74.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.69/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.91% to reach $2.50/share. It started the day trading at $0.72 and traded between $0.6311 and $0.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTGM’s 50-day SMA is 0.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.50. The stock has a high of $3.24 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.65%, as 2.40M STXS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.90% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 343.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought more HTGM shares, increasing its portfolio by 107.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,004,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,790,269 shares of HTGM, with a total valuation of $3,821,578. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more HTGM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,300,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 12.10% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.