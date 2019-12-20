Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF)?

The shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $24 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Brixmor Property Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on November 20, 2019, to In-line the BRX stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Sandler O’Neill in its report released on September 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Compass Point was of a view that BRX is Neutral in its latest report on August 15, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that BRX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.37% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.03.

The shares of the company added by 0.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $21.26 while ending the day at $21.50. During the trading session, a total of 2.86 million shares were traded which represents a -2.92% decline from the average session volume which is 2.78 million shares. BRX had ended its last session trading at $21.45. BRX 52-week low price stands at $14.11 while its 52-week high price is $22.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.48 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.37%. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) is now rated as Underperform. BofA/Merrill also rated CF as Upgrade on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $56 suggesting that CF could surge by 11.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.32% to reach $52.65/share. It started the day trading at $46.75 and traded between $46.05 and $46.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CF’s 50-day SMA is 46.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.78. The stock has a high of $55.15 for the year while the low is $38.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.54%, as 4.01M BRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.61, while the P/B ratio is 3.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -365,783 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,900,907 shares of CF, with a total valuation of $1,289,300,912. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more CF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $880,291,997 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares by 0.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 14,924,486 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 88,021 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc. which are valued at $689,660,498. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,823 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,418,454 shares and is now valued at $527,646,759. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.