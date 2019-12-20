Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)?

The shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 18, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $38 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Americold Realty Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $42.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Citigroup in its report released on July 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Berenberg was of a view that COLD is Buy in its latest report on March 13, 2019. Raymond James thinks that COLD is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $40.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.03.

The shares of the company added by 1.34% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.25 while ending the day at $34.07. During the trading session, a total of 2.55 million shares were traded which represents a -33.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. COLD had ended its last session trading at $33.62. COLD 52-week low price stands at $24.27 while its 52-week high price is $40.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -22.22%. Americold Realty Trust has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.96% to reach $51.75/share. It started the day trading at $51.46 and traded between $50.50 and $50.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAH’s 50-day SMA is 52.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.80. The stock has a high of $56.88 for the year while the low is $41.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.20%, as 13.25M COLD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Cardinal Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.65M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CAH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 687,608 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,072,806 shares of CAH, with a total valuation of $1,985,086,514. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CAH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,198,489,455 worth of shares.

Similarly, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Cardinal Health Inc. shares by 5.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,474,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 771,815 shares of Cardinal Health Inc. which are valued at $851,575,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Cardinal Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 136,624 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,270,205 shares and is now valued at $840,319,381. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cardinal Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.