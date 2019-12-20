Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU), Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)?

The shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE:AXU) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.75 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alexco Resource Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on July 07, 2014, to Buy the AXU stock while also putting a $1.70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Global Hunter Securities Markets when it published its report on August 08, 2012. That day the Global Hunter Securities set price target on the stock to $5.25. The stock was given Accumulate rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on February 16, 2012, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.05.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $2.04. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -29.72% decline from the average session volume which is 1.22 million shares. AXU had ended its last session trading at $1.90. Alexco Resource Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 AXU 52-week low price stands at $0.82 while its 52-week high price is $2.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alexco Resource Corp. generated 7.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Alexco Resource Corp. has the potential to record -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on March 01, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.30/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.88% to reach $13.77/share. It started the day trading at $0.317 and traded between $0.2993 and $0.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.47 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.34. The stock has a high of $4.83 for the year while the low is $0.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.42%, as 1.03M AXU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.51% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -80.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -91.78% over the last six months.

683 Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more ONTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,280 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tyndall Management LLC decreased its Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares by 23.26% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 472,999 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -143,390 shares of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $88,924. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.