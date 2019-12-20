Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN), Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)?

The shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on December 09, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orange S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that ORAN is Neutral in its latest report on September 09, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that ORAN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $14.62 while ending the day at $14.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -238.23% decline from the average session volume which is 432430.0 shares. ORAN had ended its last session trading at $14.85. Orange S.A. currently has a market cap of $39.8 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.22, with a beta of 0.39. ORAN 52-week low price stands at $14.57 while its 52-week high price is $16.80.

The Orange S.A. generated 6.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Orange S.A. has the potential to record 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on September 19, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.97/share, analysts expect it to down by 0.00% to reach $4.38/share. It started the day trading at $4.10 and traded between $3.93 and $3.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RFP’s 50-day SMA is 4.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.78. The stock has a high of $9.66 for the year while the low is $3.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.90%, as 1.41M ORAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.61% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.31, while the P/B ratio is 0.23. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 391.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.35% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel … selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,548,190 shares of RFP, with a total valuation of $122,498,242. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more RFP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,766,069 worth of shares.

Similarly, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC decreased its Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,405,228 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -121,066 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. which are valued at $21,674,964. In the same vein, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 394,713 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,141,385 shares and is now valued at $20,616,954. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Resolute Forest Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.