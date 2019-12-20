Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG)?

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8.25 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on May 17, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.14.

The shares of the company added by 0.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.835 while ending the day at $7.85. During the trading session, a total of 3.36 million shares were traded which represents a -41.07% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $7.83. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.54 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.01, with a beta of 0.55. MFA 52-week low price stands at $6.40 while its 52-week high price is $7.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.0%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.46% to reach $30.43/share. It started the day trading at $31.61 and traded between $30.5001 and $31.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CG’s 50-day SMA is 28.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.56. The stock has a high of $31.08 for the year while the low is $15.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.18%, as 7.05M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.06% of Carlyle Group L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.14, while the P/B ratio is 4.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 975.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 40.39% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alkeon Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,976,861 shares of CG, with a total valuation of $118,510,458. JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… meanwhile sold more CG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,300,595 worth of shares.

Similarly, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Carlyle Group L.P. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,246,981 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Carlyle Group L.P. which are valued at $96,760,034. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Carlyle Group L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,857,936 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,857,936 shares and is now valued at $85,166,493. Following these latest developments, around 4.80% of Carlyle Group L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.