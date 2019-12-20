Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW), Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX)?

The shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on October 14, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $19.50 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Medical Properties Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on September 03, 2019, to Overweight the MPW stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on August 07, 2019. That day the KeyBanc Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $20. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on July 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. SunTrust was of a view that MPW is Buy in its latest report on July 02, 2019. Jefferies thinks that MPW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 13, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.36.

The shares of the company added by 1.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.09 while ending the day at $20.34. During the trading session, a total of 3.61 million shares were traded which represents a 35.29% incline from the average session volume which is 5.58 million shares. MPW had ended its last session trading at $20.08. MPW 52-week low price stands at $15.25 while its 52-week high price is $21.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.06%. Medical Properties Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $38. JP Morgan also rated XRX as Downgrade on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $31 suggesting that XRX could surge by 13.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.70% to reach $42.67/share. It started the day trading at $37.69 and traded between $36.99 and $37.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XRX’s 50-day SMA is 35.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.96. The stock has a high of $39.47 for the year while the low is $18.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.97%, as 7.98M MPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.86% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.30M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.93% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,456,087 shares of XRX, with a total valuation of $913,145,467. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $885,837,902 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,135,549 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,533 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation which are valued at $433,506,923. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,372,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,380,687 shares and is now valued at $365,190,145. Following these latest developments, around 4.09% of Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.