Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)?

The shares of Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Infinera Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from MKM Partners Markets when it published its report on October 01, 2019. That day the MKM Partners set price target on the stock to $7. Goldman was of a view that INFN is Buy in its latest report on August 08, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that INFN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $6.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 170.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.60.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.46 while ending the day at $7.56. During the trading session, a total of 4.63 million shares were traded which represents a -109.71% decline from the average session volume which is 2.21 million shares. INFN had ended its last session trading at $7.56. Infinera Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 INFN 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $7.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Infinera Corporation generated 94.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -42.86%. Infinera Corporation has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.07/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $45.03/share. It started the day trading at $39.17 and traded between $38.92 and $39.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENB’s 50-day SMA is 37.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 36.04. The stock has a high of $39.25 for the year while the low is $28.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -57.02%, as 13.77M INFN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.68% of Enbridge Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.99, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.67% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more ENB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -796,783 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 116,570,072 shares of ENB, with a total valuation of $4,429,662,736. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,177,925,998 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Enbridge Inc. shares by 1.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 60,160,231 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,126,569 shares of Enbridge Inc. which are valued at $2,286,088,778. In the same vein, BMO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Enbridge Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,991,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 45,047,626 shares and is now valued at $1,711,809,788. Following these latest developments, around 9.20% of Enbridge Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.