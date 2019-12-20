Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)?

The shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $95 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Incyte Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on September 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 107. Morgan Stanley was of a view that INCY is Equal-Weight in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that INCY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $90.90 while ending the day at $91.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -24.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. INCY had ended its last session trading at $91.18. Incyte Corporation currently has a market cap of $19.92 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 48.89, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.99, with a beta of 0.98. Incyte Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 INCY 52-week low price stands at $57.00 while its 52-week high price is $96.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.62 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Incyte Corporation generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 43.55%. Incyte Corporation has the potential to record 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) is now rated as Neutral. Goldman also rated HFC as Downgrade on April 16, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that HFC could surge by 13.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.79/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.32% to reach $59.07/share. It started the day trading at $51.21 and traded between $50.69 and $50.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HFC’s 50-day SMA is 53.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.85. The stock has a high of $58.88 for the year while the low is $37.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.16%, as 9.21M INCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.76% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HFC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -306,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,857,430 shares of HFC, with a total valuation of $920,550,517. Turtle Creek Management LLC meanwhile sold more HFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $645,954,028 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its HollyFrontier Corporation shares by 0.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,232,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -90,847 shares of HollyFrontier Corporation which are valued at $579,030,014. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its HollyFrontier Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 272,380 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,089,474 shares and is now valued at $468,562,385. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of HollyFrontier Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.