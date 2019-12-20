Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS), KB Home (NYSE:KBH)?

The shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $146 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fidelity National Information Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on September 16, 2019, to Outperform the FIS stock while also putting a $158 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on September 12, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $151. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on September 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 158. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that FIS is Overweight in its latest report on September 05, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that FIS is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 175.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 21 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $155.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.12.

The shares of the company added by 0.27% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $136.89 while ending the day at $138.08. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a -2.21% decline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. FIS had ended its last session trading at $137.71. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. currently has a market cap of $83.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 64.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.90, with a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 FIS 52-week low price stands at $94.53 while its 52-week high price is $141.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fidelity National Information Services Inc. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.89%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has the potential to record 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is now rated as Neutral. Raymond James also rated KBH as Upgrade on September 25, 2019, with its price target of $35 suggesting that KBH could surge by 11.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.10% to reach $37.00/share. It started the day trading at $33.24 and traded between $32.32 and $32.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KBH’s 50-day SMA is 34.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.82. The stock has a high of $37.40 for the year while the low is $18.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.15%, as 2.48M FIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.53% of KB Home shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.79M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 32.78% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more KBH shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 427,682 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,160,694 shares of KBH, with a total valuation of $351,356,799. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KBH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $281,900,068 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its KB Home shares by 8.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,492,873 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -336,127 shares of KB Home which are valued at $120,783,548. In the same vein, Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its KB Home shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 28,286 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,018,320 shares and is now valued at $104,373,506. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of KB Home stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.