Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)?

The shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on October 02, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $43 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Activision Blizzard Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Buy the ATVI stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on September 05, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that ATVI is Market Perform in its latest report on August 14, 2019. Ascendiant Capital Markets thinks that ATVI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 23 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.76.

The shares of the company added by 0.19% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $58.525 while ending the day at $59.13. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a 37.48% incline from the average session volume which is 6.91 million shares. ATVI had ended its last session trading at $59.02. Activision Blizzard Inc. currently has a market cap of $45.36 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 33.87, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.90, with a beta of 0.82. Activision Blizzard Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 ATVI 52-week low price stands at $39.85 while its 52-week high price is $59.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Activision Blizzard Inc. generated 4.94 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -327.59%. Activision Blizzard Inc. has the potential to record 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $192. Even though the stock has been trading at $174.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.07% to reach $186.52/share. It started the day trading at $176.62 and traded between $174.49 and $176.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HON’s 50-day SMA is 174.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 169.00. The stock has a high of $183.12 for the year while the low is $123.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.48%, as 5.95M ATVI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.28% of Honeywell International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.13, while the P/B ratio is 6.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.50%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.87% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more HON shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -197,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,862,760 shares of HON, with a total valuation of $9,438,645,798. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,854,483,092 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,085,164 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -352,401 shares of Honeywell International Inc. which are valued at $5,193,156,032. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Honeywell International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 337,119 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,133,273 shares and is now valued at $4,130,445,894. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Honeywell International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.