Is It Crazy To Buy United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) And Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

The shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on October 03, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Technologies Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on July 25, 2019, to Buy the UTX stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on June 24, 2019. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $150. Seaport Global Securities was of a view that UTX is Buy in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities thinks that UTX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $162.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.31.

The shares of the company added by 0.68% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $147.20 while ending the day at $148.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.9 million shares were traded which represents a -3.68% decline from the average session volume which is 2.8 million shares. UTX had ended its last session trading at $147.71. United Technologies Corporation currently has a market cap of $128.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.48, with a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UTX 52-week low price stands at $100.48 while its 52-week high price is $150.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Technologies Corporation generated 7.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.76%. United Technologies Corporation has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on October 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.61% to reach $10.85/share. It started the day trading at $9.975 and traded between $9.78 and $9.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CVE’s 50-day SMA is 9.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.99. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $6.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.93%, as 23.39M UTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.30% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.95, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.37% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.