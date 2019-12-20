Is It Crazy To Buy Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) And Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -96.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.89.

The shares of the company added by 7.83% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.80 while ending the day at $0.89. During the trading session, a total of 2.4 million shares were traded which represents a -24.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.92 million shares. TRNX had ended its last session trading at $0.83. Taronis Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRNX 52-week low price stands at $0.64 while its 52-week high price is $29.45.

The Taronis Technologies Inc. generated 536000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on June 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.54/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.31% to reach $29.51/share. It started the day trading at $33.35 and traded between $31.54 and $32.27 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $33.58 for the year while the low is $13.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.35%, as 18.91M TRNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 48.99% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.55M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 50.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 68.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more LK shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 814,776 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,329,484 shares of LK, with a total valuation of $220,983,943. Lone Pine Capital LLC meanwhile bought more LK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $182,930,814 worth of shares.

Similarly, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its Luckin Coffee Inc. shares by 34.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,820,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 720,000 shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. which are valued at $85,023,000.