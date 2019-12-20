Is It Crazy To Buy PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) And 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

The shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolyOne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on July 22, 2019, to Outperform the POL stock while also putting a $36 price target. The stock had earned Gradually Accumulate rating from Wellington Shields Markets when it published its report on June 11, 2019. Northcoast was of a view that POL is Buy in its latest report on April 18, 2019. Buckingham Research thinks that POL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is 1.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.64% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $33.22 while ending the day at $35.97. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -262.88% decline from the average session volume which is 443810.0 shares. POL had ended its last session trading at $32.51. PolyOne Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 36.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.96, with a beta of 1.69. PolyOne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 POL 52-week low price stands at $24.47 while its 52-week high price is $35.30.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PolyOne Corporation generated 199.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.82%. PolyOne Corporation has the potential to record 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. Cowen also rated TXG as Initiated on October 07, 2019, with its price target of $55 suggesting that TXG could surge by 1.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.71/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.45% to reach $62.75/share. It started the day trading at $69.56 and traded between $56.47 and $61.73 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $71.98 for the year while the low is $45.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.38%, as 1.31M POL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.00% of 10x Genomics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 224.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.31%.

VHCP Management LLC meanwhile bought more TXG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,388,508 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 7.30% of 10x Genomics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.