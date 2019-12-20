Is It Crazy To Buy Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) And ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.59.

The shares of the company added by 7.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.51 while ending the day at $1.65. During the trading session, a total of 746028.0 shares were traded which represents a -42.12% decline from the average session volume which is 524910.0 shares. LKCO had ended its last session trading at $1.54. LKCO 52-week low price stands at $1.23 while its 52-week high price is $98.39.

The Luokung Technology Corp. generated 1.19 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Deutsche Bank also rated VIAC as Resumed on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $60 suggesting that VIAC could down by -47.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.15/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.94% to reach $28.44/share. It started the day trading at $42.50 and traded between $41.61 and $41.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 38.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.28. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $35.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.66%, as 18.66M LKCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.44, while the P/B ratio is 3.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.04%. Looking further, the stock has raised 0.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.88% over the last six months.

Similarly, Ashburton Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd… decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.