Is It Crazy To Buy Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) And Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.50. CapitalOne was of a view that LLEX is Equal Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. IFS Securities thinks that LLEX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.49.

The shares of the company added by 8.30% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.14 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -199.36% decline from the average session volume which is 443670.0 shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.14. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is now rated as Equal Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated NLY as Resumed on November 25, 2019, with its price target of $9.25 suggesting that NLY could down by -1.17% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.11% to reach $9.42/share. It started the day trading at $9.64 and traded between $9.505 and $9.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLY’s 50-day SMA is 9.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.28. The stock has a high of $10.51 for the year while the low is $8.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 25.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 20.61%, as 30.29M LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.14% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NLY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 4,152,602 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 137,065,454 shares of NLY, with a total valuation of $1,278,820,686. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more NLY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,231,456,166 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by 7.28% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 46,809,567 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,174,964 shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc. which are valued at $436,733,260. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,035,796 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,886,317 shares and is now valued at $250,849,338. Following these latest developments, around 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.